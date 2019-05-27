Melania Stuns In Gorgeous Floor-Length White Gown At State Banquet In Tokyo

Melania absolutely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous white gown for a State Banquet Monday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the floor-length gown with silver feathers embroidered throughout as she joined President Donald Trump as the two were greeted by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako for the evening’s festivities during their multi-day trip in Japan. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and silver high-heels. To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“It has been a wonderful visit to Japan,” the first lady shared, per a release from FLOTUS’ office. “Thank you to the Prime Minister and Mrs. Abe and their majesties the Emperor and Empress for hosting the United States. This visit was a wonderful opportunity to come together as countries and reaffirm our strong alliance with Japan.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

On Sunday, Melania shined when she showed up wearing a short-sleeve white dress with a floral print down the front for a welcoming ceremony with President Trump at the Imperial Palace with the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

The first lady always looks just perfect no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.