Melania Stuns In Gorgeous Floor-Length White Gown At State Banquet In Tokyo

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania absolutely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous white gown for a State Banquet Monday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi – Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi – Pool/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the floor-length gown with silver feathers embroidered throughout as she joined President Donald Trump as the two were greeted by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako for the evening’s festivities during their multi-day trip in Japan. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi – Pool/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and silver high-heels. To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“It has been a wonderful visit to Japan,” the first lady shared, per a release from FLOTUS’ office. “Thank you to the Prime Minister and Mrs. Abe and their majesties the Emperor and Empress for hosting the United States. This visit was a wonderful opportunity to come together as countries and reaffirm our strong alliance with Japan.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

On Sunday, Melania shined when she showed up wearing a short-sleeve white dress with a floral print down the front for a welcoming ceremony with President Trump at the Imperial Palace with the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

(Photo by Issei Kato - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Issei Kato – Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court – Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court – Pool/Getty Images)

The first lady always looks just perfect no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

Tags : donald trump ivanka trump melania trump tokyo
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller