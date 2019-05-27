Melania Wows In White Floral Dress During Ceremony At The Imperial Palace In Tokyo

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a beautiful white floral dress for a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

(Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Issei Kato - Pool/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the short sleeve number that had a delicate floral pattern down the front of her dress that went down past her knees. She joined President Donald Trump, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in Japan. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and bright red high heels. It really was a show-stopper. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

(Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

“They stood as a bugle played and then the band played the American national anthem and the Japanese anthem, Kimigayo,” a White House pool report described. “Trump and Melania put hands on hearts for the U.S. anthem. As more music played, Trump [walked] the red carpet, standing alone on one platform and then walked a loop to greet the band and school children who waved flags.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

Later, the first lady planned to visit the “Akasaka Palace Annex with Mrs. Abe, spouse of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for a cultural program,”the FLOTUS pool report continued.

REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Melania always looks just right, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, the first lady turned heads when she showed up in a hot pink off-the-shoulder dress at a Sumo wrestling tournament and later to dinner.

(Photo by Kiyoshi Ota - Pool/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

