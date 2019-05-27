Melania Wows In White Floral Dress During Ceremony At The Imperial Palace In Tokyo

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a beautiful white floral dress for a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the short sleeve number that had a delicate floral pattern down the front of her dress that went down past her knees. She joined President Donald Trump, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in Japan.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and bright red high heels. It really was a show-stopper.

"They stood as a bugle played and then the band played the American national anthem and the Japanese anthem, Kimigayo," a White House pool report described. "Trump and Melania put hands on hearts for the U.S. anthem. As more music played, Trump [walked] the red carpet, standing alone on one platform and then walked a loop to greet the band and school children who waved flags."

Later, the first lady planned to visit the “Akasaka Palace Annex with Mrs. Abe, spouse of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for a cultural program,”the FLOTUS pool report continued.

Melania always looks just right, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, the first lady turned heads when she showed up in a hot pink off-the-shoulder dress at a Sumo wrestling tournament and later to dinner.

