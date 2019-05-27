Motorcycle Riding Veterans Love America. Here’s Why

Motorcyclists from all over the country came Sunday to Washington, D.C., for the annual – and possibly last – Rolling Thunder Parade, which honors prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The National Rolling Thunder organization said last December that costs have become too great, and the 2019 Memorial Day weekend ride would be their last. President Donald Trump recently indicated that the ride, which began in 1988, will continue. (RELATED: 2019 Was Rolling Thunder’s Final Ride, Unless President Trump Gets His Way)

Join TheDCNF’s Katrina Haydon as she meets up with Rolling Thunder riders, many of whom are veterans, to talk about the meaning behind the event, what the American flag represents and much more.

