Ocasio-Cortez Lashes Out Over NYT’s ‘Glamour’ Shot Of Hope Hicks

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out over a New York Times photo of former White House communications director Hope Hicks Saturday, calling the photo a “glamour shot.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday complaining about The New York Times’ coverage of Hicks. The former communications director received a subpoena from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler for her to testify as part of an investigation of the Trump administration, according to The Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez voiced frustration with a “glamour shot” of Hicks, comparing the New York Times’ coverage of Hicks to a lifetime drama called “Hope’s Choice.” (RELATED: House Democrats Are Coming For Hope Hicks And A Former Top White House Lawyer)

“What gets me is news breaks that this woman is weighing committing a crime before Congress &it’s getting framed by the NYT as some Lifetime drama called ‘Hope’s Choice,'” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “This is a fmr admin official considering participating in a coverup led by the President. Treat her equally.”

What gets me is news breaks that this woman is weighing committing a crime before Congress &it’s getting framed by the NYT as some Lifetime drama called “Hope’s Choice.” This is a fmr admin official considering participating in a coverup led by the President. Treat her equally. https://t.co/XcNbSuU4QB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was referencing a photo shared by The New York Times shared as part of an article on Hicks.

“Hope Hicks, one of the best-known but least visible former members of President Trump’s White House staff, is facing an existential question: whether to comply with a congressional subpoena,” The New York Times Politics account tweeted.

Hope Hicks, one of the best-known but least visible former members of President Trump’s White House staff, is facing an existential question: whether to comply with a congressional subpoena https://t.co/8NXpfQvxQL pic.twitter.com/L7aWVMsIdq — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) May 24, 2019

The New York congresswoman compared Hick’s photo to “menacing” photos shown of “people-of-color” victims of shootings.

“Yup,” she wrote in a tweet. “Where’s the “no angel” take now? In the immediate aftermath of shootings, media routinely post menacing photos of people-of-color victims + dredge up any questionable thing they’d ever done. But when Hope Hicks considers not complying w a subpoena, it’s glamour shot time.”

Yup. Where’s the “no angel” take now? In the immediate aftermath of shootings, media routinely post menacing photos of people-of-color victims + dredge up any questionable thing they’d ever done. But when Hope Hicks considers not complying w a subpoena, it’s glamour shot time. https://t.co/ACnvXlKF7Q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee issued subpoenas to former White House aides Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson for documents and testimony Tuesday, setting a deadline of June 4 for Hicks and Donaldson to reveal relevant documents. Both Hicks and Donaldson were asked to appear before the committee to testify on separate occasions later in June.

