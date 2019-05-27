See Photos From ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” looks like it’s going to be an incredibly interesting film.

As I already wrote, Vanity Fair did an awesome deep dive into the latest film in the historic saga. I’d encourage you all to read it.

There also have been some photos released that fans absolutely won’t want to miss. Check them all out below.

New shot of Kylo and Rey battling in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. pic.twitter.com/RDbvsGPdLm — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 22, 2019

New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ shot of Lando, Poe, Chewbacca and BB-8 in the Millennium Falcon. pic.twitter.com/9ZyRLSjZy3 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 22, 2019

Shot of Luke and R2-D2. No confirmation if this is from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ or not. pic.twitter.com/FMtGMckmfj — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 22, 2019

First look at new character Jannah from Naomi Ackie with Finn in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. pic.twitter.com/dKjgs6yPtK — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 22, 2019

First look at Keri Russell’s character in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the “masked scoundrel Zorri Bliss.” pic.twitter.com/S7CrWkcGiX — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 22, 2019

First look at Richard E. Grant’s new character in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, Allegiant General Pryde of the First Order. pic.twitter.com/opMS4ObkD5 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 22, 2019

I don’t know about all of you, but I think “The Rise of Skywalker” looks like it’s going to be solid. Plus, Abrams has already said he’s pretty much going to take the handcuffs off for this one.

Judging by how much fan outrage there was with the last film, that’s a great decision. Don’t worry about trying to stick to an outdated template from the old films. (RELATED: ‘Star Wars‘ Porn Searches Skyrocketed On May 4th)

Abrams just needs to trust himself and do his thing, and I promise you everything will work out just fine.

Of course, nothing will ever beat the original “Star Wars” trilogy, but that’s okay. You can still have a great movie even if it doesn’t touch the originals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on May 22, 2019 at 5:25am PDT

You can catch “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters Dec. 20.

