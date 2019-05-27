See Photos From ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

David Hookstead | Reporter

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” looks like it’s going to be an incredibly interesting film.

As I already wrote, Vanity Fair did an awesome deep dive into the latest film in the historic saga. I’d encourage you all to read it.

There also have been some photos released that fans absolutely won’t want to miss. Check them all out below.

I don’t know about all of you, but I think “The Rise of Skywalker” looks like it’s going to be solid. Plus, Abrams has already said he’s pretty much going to take the handcuffs off for this one.

Judging by how much fan outrage there was with the last film, that’s a great decision. Don’t worry about trying to stick to an outdated template from the old films. (RELATED: ‘Star Wars‘ Porn Searches Skyrocketed On May 4th)

Abrams just needs to trust himself and do his thing, and I promise you everything will work out just fine.

Of course, nothing will ever beat the original “Star Wars” trilogy, but that’s okay. You can still have a great movie even if it doesn’t touch the originals.

 

You can catch “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters Dec. 20.

