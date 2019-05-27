Wisconsin Led Big Ten In Basketball Attendance, Ranked Fifth Nationally

Wisconsin led the way when it came to basketball attendance in the Big Ten.

Despite the fact it wasn’t a great year for my Badgers, we still led the conference in attendance and finished fifth nationally, according to a tweet from the team’s account.

Nothing like a packed Kohl Center Together, we led the Big Ten and ranked 5th in the NCAA in attendance We’ve finished among the nation’s top seven in attendance each of the last 19 years. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/nNhb8MvoBX — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 24, 2019

You know you’re a powerhouse program when you have a down year and still dominate most of the nation in attendance. Wisconsin fans always show up and show out, and it doesn’t matter if we’re not having the best year ever.

We’re passionate fans! We’re passionate people, and we always support our guys. That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about. (RELATED: Wisconsin Loses To Oregon In The NCAA Tournament)

These past two years aren’t what we expect out of our team, but it doesn’t mean we’re going to abandon our team. We missed the tournament two years ago and got bounced in the first round this past season.

Again, we expect much more out of the team, but the fact our fans never stopped showing up for even a second is a great sign of the unreal support the program has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on May 7, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT

Now, it’s time for Greg Gard and the guys to get to work for the upcoming 2019-2020 campaign. We fought our way back into the tournament this past year, and now it’s time to make some serious noise.

Either get onboard or get out of the way. The fans are lined up and ready to go. Let’s get after it!

