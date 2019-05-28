The NFL Regular Season Starts In 100 Days When The Packers Play The Bears

The NFL season is officially only 100 days away from starting.

In 100 days, the Green Bay Packers will travel south to play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in an NFC North rivalry game. (RELATED: Green Bay Packers Fans Might Not Like Where The Team Ends Up Playing In 2020)

Only 100 days, gentlemen! I don’t care who you cheer for. I don’t care if you love or hate the Bears or Packers. If the 100-day mark doesn’t get you excited, then you don’t actually love football.

As somebody who hates the Packers with every fiber of my existence, I still couldn’t be more juiced. I know 100 days sounds like a long time, but we all know it’ll be here soon enough.

On that glorious day, the beer will be flowing, the food will be ample and we’ll be able to smell the freedom in the air.

If you’re not excited for the start of football, then you’re most certainly no friend of mine. It’s that simple. I don’t want to be associated with people who aren’t equally juiced to watch two teams do battle on the gridiron as they fight and claw towards a Super Bowl victory.

Again, I can’t stand Aaron Rodgers, and I’m still excited to watch it all unfold.

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen this season. I can sense big things on the horizon, and I can’t wait for the 2019 campaign to get underway.

It’s going to be glorious!

