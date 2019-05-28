Boston Bruins Player Torey Krug Hammers Robert Thomas With Massive Hit During Game One

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug dropped the hammer Monday night in a game one Stanley Cup win over the St. Louis Blues.

Krug, who had lost his helmet, jacked up Blues player Robert Thomas with an absolute monster hit.

He didn’t just give him a love tap. He put the force of God into this hit, and Thomas had no shot during the 4-2 victory for the Bruins. Watch the incredible play below. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Advance To The Stanley Cup Final, Will Face The Boston Bruins)

Good luck finding a hit bigger or better than that anytime soon. That’s the definition of a monster check by NHL standards.

Thomas had no chance, and it’s a great reminder of why you need to absolutely keep your head on a swivel. The NHL is a game for men, and not paying attention can result in your head getting taken off.

I really hope this is the energy we get going forward between the Bruins and Blues. It needs to be nothing but dudes getting obliterated at every opportunity possible.

If you’re not a fan of either team playing for the Cup, then you just need to cheer for carnage. There’s no better way to embrace the chaos than with defensemen coming for people’s souls.

You can catch game two Wednesday night at 8:00 EST on NBC.

