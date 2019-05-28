Attack Dog? New Role For Giuliani May Have Trump Aides Cringing

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is allegedly open to changing his role in President Donald Trump’s world — but the change could make other Trump associates nervous.

With the end of the Mueller investigation, Giuliani is reportedly ready to shift gears. The former New York City mayor could be planning to reprise his role as a policy advisor and “campaign pugilist,” according to a Tuesday Politico report:

Giuliani is being cast as someone who can reprise the “jack-of-all-trades” role he played during the 2016 presidential campaign, helping senior aides brainstorm policy ideas and mark up speeches, introducing Trump at rallies and serving as the president’s private sounding board. It also means letting Giuliani be Giuliani during his media hits, drawing eye-rolling fact checks from reporters but giving the president a megaphone for whatever he wants to say, however politically incorrect it may be.

Giuliani has been a regular media presence in the weeks since Mueller’s investigation ended, defending the president and his policies and lashing out at his critics — and while the president appears to approve, there are reportedly some within the Trump administration who are wary of the unpredictable former presidential candidate:

The president and some of his top aides have occasionally cringed at the lawyer’s frequent off-script messaging and rambling TV appearances that can spark one or more unexpected news cycles. “Handling Rudy’s f**k-ups takes more than one man,” a White House staffer told POLITICO in January.

He has also been quite active on Twitter, defending the reputation of Attorney General William Barr.

Bill Barr has an impeccable reputation. Now he’s become an obstacle to the plan to remove @realDonaldTrump. Accusing the AG of lying and then ignoring Cohen’s perjury shows Dems have no interest in the truth. Barr is doing his job honorably. Now investigate the investigators. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 2, 2019

Giuliani also attacked former FBI Director James Comey, a vocal Trump critic, for his early role in the investigation into the Trump campaign. (RELATED: Giuliani Calls Mueller Report ‘A Political Hit’)

Comey told @realDonaldTrump that Steele dossier was unverified and salacious. But Comey’s affidavit deceptively omits any such information. Comey’s failure to verify is strong evidence his affidavit was false. And there’s even more evidence of deception to consider. Stay tuned.. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 8, 2019

An honest FBI Director would have attempted to verify facts that could be verified. But Comey never bothered to check whether Cohen was in Prague meeting with Russians. If he checked with the Passport Office, he would have found Cohen was never in Prague and Steele was a liar. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 9, 2019

He also fought back against House Democrats who claimed that the Trump administration’s push-back against continued investigations amounted to a constitutional crisis.

The threat to the system comes from the 4 or 5 Dem hearings disguised as oversight. They deny they are impeachment so they are then investigatory to supplant DOJ, FBI,IRS. It violates separation of powers. Executive branch enforces law not Legislative. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 11, 2019

It’s amazing how Dems have corrupted much of the media. They buy this constitutional crisis and don’t point out there is a reasonable case for Legislative abuse. 6 investigations, broad requests for documents and witnesses ,threats of imprisonment,compromised biased chairmen. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 12, 2019

Giuliani took direct aim at current NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who recently tossed his hat into the 2020 Democratic primary ring, blaming him for the deterioration of his city.

It is painful to see the quality of life, in the city I love, deteriorate. Mayor Bloomberg preserved it. The incumbent inherited a well run, and maintained, city. It took awhile for him to ruin it but now everyone sees it and comments on it. It’s a shame. https://t.co/3Lt6bTY87f — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 14, 2019

Giuliani is expected to meet with the president in the coming weeks to discuss his role going forward.

