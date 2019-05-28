Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Reportedly Continue Media Mentions Domination

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have continued to be mentioned on cable news more than any of the other Democratic presidential candidates, according to a FiveThirtyEight report published Tuesday.

CNN, Fox News and MSNBC reportedly mentioned Biden 1,160 times from May 19-25, whereas they referred to Sanders on 465 occasions. Even though Biden more than doubled the 2016 presidential primary candidate, Sanders was able to beat the rest of the field. They also collectively outpaced the rest of the Democratic candidates combined 1,625 to 1,428 for the field. (RELATED: Bernie Mentioned On Cable News Nearly Twice As Much As Any Other Candidate)

The two of them finished first and second in cable news mentions for the fifth consecutive week, which coincides with Biden formally announcing his candidacy.

For South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, there were 310 media mentions; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had 258; and California Sen. Kamala Harris, 238, rounding out the top five for last week. Buttigieg had a town hall last Sunday, and that likely contributed to his rise in the weekly standings from fifth most mentioned to third the past week.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke came in sixth and was the last remaining candidate to exceed 100 mentions last week. His town hall on CNN likely contributed to his mentions.

