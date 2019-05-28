Beto Apologizes To Campaign Staff: ‘I Was A Giant Asshole To Be Around Sometimes’

2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke apologized to his campaign staff for being a “giant asshole” at times during his failed Senate bid, video released Tuesday shows.

In “Running with Beto,” a documentary premiering Tuesday on HBO, O’Rourke gathered with a group of campaign staffers to thank them before giving his concession speech after losing to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterm election.

“I just feel very, very lucky, and I love you guys more than you’ll ever know,” O’Rourke said in the video obtained by The Daily Beast. “I know I was a giant asshole to be around sometimes, and you all never allowed my shortcomings to get in the way of running the best campaign this state has ever seen.”

Cynthia Cano, his road manager, can be seen giving a slight nod after he calls himself a “giant asshole,” the Beast reported.

O’Rourke criticizes Cano multiple times “not leaving enough time in his schedule for media interviews, having him be late to campaign events, and not adequately prepping him for those events,” according to the Beast.

The Texas Democrat also came under fire in March for reportedly writing a murder fantasy in which the narrator drives over children in the street. O’Rourke was exposed in a Reuters report as a member of one of the U.S.’s biggest hacking groups, called the “Cult of the Dead Cow.” (RELATED: Beto Wrote Murder Fantasy Where Narrator Drives Over Children On Street)

O’Rourke will have to defeat a long list of Democratic candidates to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.