Biden Is Leading In Many Polls, But His Event Crowds Are Reportedly Meager

While former Vice President Joe Biden has been receiving good poll numbers in the Democratic presidential race, he is reportedly running into a scarce commodity: real people to talk to.

President Donald Trump often brags about selling out events with cheering supporters. At one Texas event in particular, he out-sold former President Barack Obama two-to-one.

But Biden’s staff isn’t worried about the allegedly meager number of campaign event attendees, including the lack of a crowd in Texas, according to a Politico report published Tuesday. They are sure that the Democratic frontrunner will eventually emerge with cheering people at his events. (RELATED: Here’s How Trump Can Beat Joe Biden)

“We’re seeing enormous enthusiasm for Joe Biden’s candidacy across the country, beginning the very first day of the campaign when he got over 100,000 contributions — 65,000 of which were brand new to our lists — from all 50 states,” said Biden campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo.

The Biden campaign has yet to attract even the 20,000 people who came to celebrate Kamala Harris when she announced her candidacy, Politico notes. And Bernie Sanders? He reportedly had 13,000 people present when he announced. (RELATED: They Want Joe Biden Trump Tells Cheering Pennsylvania Crowd Which Candidate Prefers, And Why)

It’s also not only that fewer and fewer people seem to be attending Biden’s events; he’s also reportedly holding fewer and fewer events .

“There are signs that the theme could become more prominent as the campaign progresses,” one of the president’s top surrogates, Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, told Politico. “He wants to make America bored again. It’s like he wants to put his audience to sleep.”

