Biden Camp Responds To Trump Jabs From Japan: ‘Beneath The Dignity Of The Office’

Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign issued a statement Tuesday calling President Donald Trump’s attacks on the former vice president from Japan “beneath the dignity of the office.”

While on a state visit to Japan, Trump addressed domestic politics and the 2020 race via his Twitter account. In one heavily-criticized tweet, Trump downplayed recent missile tests from North Korea and suggested he agrees with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s assessment that Biden is a “low IQ individual.” (RELATED: Trump And Kim Jong Un Agree That Biden Is ‘Low IQ,’ Says Sarah Sanders)

“I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” Trump wrote.

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, replied to the insult as Trump arrived back in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“The President’s comments are beneath the dignity of the office,” she said. “To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself.”

She continued, “And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions — whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong Un.”

As Trump returns to the White House after his Tokyo visit, @JoeBiden‘s campaign issues a statement criticizing POTUS for saying he agreed with Kim Jong-un that Biden is “a low IQ individual”: “The President’s comments are beneath the dignity of the office,” @KBeds says pic.twitter.com/nLfExDiJtR — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) May 28, 2019

The president also hit Biden on Twitter during his Japan trip for the former VP’s support of the 1994 crime bill, which critics say led to mass incarceration and unjust outcomes for black Americans.

Follow Amber on Twitter