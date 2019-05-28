Man Could Win $100,000 On The St. Louis Blues After $400 Bet

David Hookstead | Reporter

One man has a ton of potential money riding on the St. Louis Blues to beat the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

According to Darren Rovell, Scott Berry wagered $400 back in January at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel on the Blues when they were a dumpster fire of a team.

Despite losing game one to the Bruins Monday night, they’re four wins away from getting Berry a $100,000 payday.

If you’re Berry, you have to hedge at least a little bit. You’re kind of playing with house money. If you’re not going to sell the betting slip, then be smart with a hedge.

I don’t want to be mean here, but anybody with $100,000 on the line over a $400 bet is out of their mind if they don’t hedge substantially. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Advance To The Stanley Cup Final, Will Face The Boston Bruins)

Again, not trying to be mean, but that’d be grade-A level stupid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on

Especially with the Bruins up 1-0, now would be the time to hedge for sure. Throw down $5,000 on the Bruins to win the series. If it happens, you get all your money back and then some.

If it doesn’t, then you’re going to be rolling in a ton of cash minus the $5,400 from the initial bets. It’s not hard to figure out at all.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on

Also, this is just another example of why gambling is awesome. This man put $400 on the Blues when they were a joke of a team, and now he’s got a very real shot of getting $100,000.

That’s the kind of action all degenerates dream about.

If Berry wasn’t already the biggest Blues fan on the planet, he damn sure should be now.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : boston bruins national hockey league st louis blues
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller