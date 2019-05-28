Man Could Win $100,000 On The St. Louis Blues After $400 Bet

One man has a ton of potential money riding on the St. Louis Blues to beat the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

According to Darren Rovell, Scott Berry wagered $400 back in January at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel on the Blues when they were a dumpster fire of a team.

Despite losing game one to the Bruins Monday night, they’re four wins away from getting Berry a $100,000 payday.

Scott Berry (middle) got a $12,000 offer at @PropSwap for his Stanley Cup ticket. He said no. He got a $30,000 offer. He said no. Tonight, he got a $40,000 offer and he said no. His $400 ticket on the Blues to win the title is worth $100,000 if they can win four more. pic.twitter.com/qYbPZtYVkB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 22, 2019

If you’re Berry, you have to hedge at least a little bit. You’re kind of playing with house money. If you’re not going to sell the betting slip, then be smart with a hedge.

I don’t want to be mean here, but anybody with $100,000 on the line over a $400 bet is out of their mind if they don’t hedge substantially. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Advance To The Stanley Cup Final, Will Face The Boston Bruins)

Again, not trying to be mean, but that’d be grade-A level stupid.

Especially with the Bruins up 1-0, now would be the time to hedge for sure. Throw down $5,000 on the Bruins to win the series. If it happens, you get all your money back and then some.

If it doesn’t, then you’re going to be rolling in a ton of cash minus the $5,400 from the initial bets. It’s not hard to figure out at all.

Also, this is just another example of why gambling is awesome. This man put $400 on the Blues when they were a joke of a team, and now he’s got a very real shot of getting $100,000.

That’s the kind of action all degenerates dream about.

If Berry wasn’t already the biggest Blues fan on the planet, he damn sure should be now.

