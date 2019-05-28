Boston And Detroit Named Two Best Cities For Hockey In America

The top two cities in America for hockey are apparently Boston and Detroit.

The people over at WalletHub put together another one of their fascinating studies to rank stuff, and I have to agree with how the cities shook out in this one. The top cities for hockey, according to WalletHub, are as follows:

Boston Detroit Pittsburgh Chicago New York Newark Anaheim Buffalo Tampa Washington D.C.

Nobody — and I mean nobody — should be surprised with the top five. Boston, Detroit, Chicago and New York are all original six cities, and the Penguins have been wildly successful since entering the league in the 60s.

Boston and Detroit being at the top makes the most sense, as well, although you could debate the ranking there. Boston took the top spot here most likely because the current rankings are based on current success and other timely factors. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Advance To The Stanley Cup Final, Will Face The Boston Bruins)

My Red Wings have 11 Stanley Cups but have also dropped off substantially in the past few years. The Bruins only have six Cups but are currently playing for another one. If Detroit wanted to be in the top spot, then they shouldn’t have let the team drop off of a cliff.

It’s that simple.

I’m a little surprised to see cities like Tampa and Anaheim in the top 10. Again, they’re only there because of current factors, but neither city jumps to mind when you think of a traditional hockey town.

The Lightning were supposed to be the best team in the league heading into the postseason, and they got bounced in the first round. It was incredibly embarrassing for the franchise.

I don’t think most of you will find much to disagree with here.

