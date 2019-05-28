Myrtle Beach Chick-Fil-A Honors Missing Soldiers With Reserved Table

A South Carolina Chick-fil-A honored fallen soldiers Monday by setting up a table reserved to remember those who have fallen in action.

The Myrtle Beach Surfside Chick-fil-A shared a Facebook post showing a picture of a table set aside for missing soldiers. The table contained a folded flag, a plate with a lemon and salt on it, an inverted glass, a Bible, and a framed picture describing what “The Missing Man Table” is.

“When you come in today, you might notice a table decorated by the front door,” the restaurant wrote in the post. “This table is reserved to honor our missing comrades in arms. Please take a moment of silence when passing by this table- as a thank you to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

When you come in today, you might notice a table decorated by the front door. This table is reserved to honor our… Posted by Chick-fil-A Surfside on Monday, May 27, 2019

Each of the objects on the table represents some aspect of soldiers’ lives as military members, the restaurant described in the post. (RELATED: Department Of Transportation Launches Investigation Into Chick-Fil-A Bans)

“The tablecloth is white,” the restaurant said in the post, “symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call of duty. The single flower, displayed in a vase, reminds us of the life of each of the missing and their loved ones and friends of these Americans who keep the faith, awaiting answers.”

“The vase is tied with a red ribbon, a symbol of our continued determination to account for or missing,” the post continues. “A slice of lemon reminds us of the bitter state, captured and missing in a foreign land. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by those missing and their families who seek answers.”

“The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God. The glass is inverted – to symbolize their inability to share this evening‘s toast.”

“The chair is empty – they are missing,” the post says. “But not forgotten.”

The Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A was not the only Chick-fil-A chain to honor fallen soldiers in this way. Customers posted pictures on social media of similarly set up tables in Starkville, Mississippi, Columbus, Ohio, and Mobile, Alabama.

Hat tip ⁦@ChickfilA⁩. Thank you for taking the time to honor those who fell for this nation. pic.twitter.com/4u9YUOPYUO — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) May 28, 2019

Friends, in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and those prisoners of war or missing in action soldiers who never came home, we at Chick-fil-A honor them this Memorial Day weekend with a Missing Man Table in our restaurant. May we never forget… pic.twitter.com/R3w3AMqFmb — Chick-fil-A Starkville (@CFAStarkville) May 24, 2019

Follow Mary Margaret on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.