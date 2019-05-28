Why Christians Should Support Trump In 2020

Your first name

Are Christians hypocrites for supporting President Donald Trump?

Lisa Smiley doesn’t think so, and she takes issue with 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who do. Smiley is an evangelical Christian who believes that Trump is the best candidate for Christians in 2020.

Christians came out for Trump in big numbers in 2016, and Smiley believes that Trump’s presidency has vindicated that support.

Watch Smiley’s thoughts on Christianity and the Trump presidency in the video above.

