‘If You Actually Care About #MAGA’: Don Jr. Sends Roy Moore A Clear Message

Donald Trump Jr. sent a very clear message to failed Republican Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore, urging him to reconsider jumping into the 2020 race.

“You mean like last time?” Trump Jr. tweeted. “You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.” (RELATED: Trump Jr On Investigations: ‘Chloe, My 4-Year-Old Daughter — They Want To Subpoena Her Records)

Moore has not officially jumped into the 2020 Senate race, but he is expected to announce his candidacy in June and has talked up the possibility on Twitter.

He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones. — Judge Roy Moore (@RealJudgeMoore) May 28, 2019

Moore lost the seat in a 2017 special election to Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones after he faced multiple accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior. It was the seat previously held by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

