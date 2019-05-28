Trump Says He Defended Biden Following Kim Jong-Un’s Insult

President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday on Twitter that he defended former Vice President Joe Biden when North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called him a “low IQ idiot.”

“I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil. Kim Jong Un called him a ‘low IQ idiot,’ and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer ‘low IQ individual,'” Trump tweeted. “Who could possibly be upset with that?”

Trump got in hot water during his trip to Japan over the weekend for appearing to minimize a missile test from North Korea, while also appearing to side with Kim in his characterization of Biden as “low IQ.”

“North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me,” Trump’s tweet said. “I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” (RELATED: Trump And Kim Jong Un Agree That Biden Is ‘Low IQ,’ Says Sarah Sanders)

Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield rebuked the president Tuesday, issuing a statement that read, “The President’s comments are beneath the dignity of the office. To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself.”

“And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions — whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong Un,” she continued.

The president also attacked Biden for his role in the 1994 crime bill over the weekend.

