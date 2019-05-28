Eleven Warriors Suggest Graham Mertz Is Winning The Wisconsin Quarterback Battle

Will Graham Mertz or Jack Coan start at quarterback for the Badgers in 2019?

At least one publication thinks the freshman phenom has the inside track to get the starting job. Eleven Warriors wrote Tuesday that “indications so far seem to be that Mertz has the upper hand” in the battle with Coan. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 22, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

Despite what Eleven Warriors wrote, I’ve actually not heard the same or believe at this current moment Mertz is winning the battle.

Yes, he did lead a ton of touchdown drives in spring ball, but Jack Coan took the most first team reps. As of right now, I’d say Coan actually might have the slight edge in the position battle.

Now, that doesn’t mean Mertz won’t start the opener against USF. It just means Coan appeared to be higher on the depth chart judging from what we saw in spring.

I hope Eleven Warriors is correct and the freshman star is going to air it for the Badgers immediately, but it’s just a bit too early for me to buy right now.

The reality of the situation is we desperately need to upgrade our passing game, and Mertz has an unreal arm. There’s a reason pretty much every school in the nation wanted him.

We didn’t bring him to Madison to sit forever. He might not start right away, but make no mistake about it when I say this is ultimately Mertz’s show.

The only real question is when will he take over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 18, 2019 at 9:35am PDT

Sound off in the comments with who you think will start for the Badgers.

