NFL Will ‘Likely’ Review Ezekiel Elliott’s Las Vegas Incident

The NFL will apparently take a look at Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s Las Vegas incident.

Elliott was involved in a recent and bizarre dustup with a security guard during a music festival, and was briefly placed in handcuffs. Authorities eventually cut him loose, and now the NFL might investigate the situation.

The league “is likely to review” the incident between Elliott and the security guard, according to Yahoo Sports Monday. Judging from what I know about how the NFL handles situations like this, however, I’d be absolutely shocked if the Cowboys star ended up getting punished. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Placed In Handcuffs During Music Festival In Las Vegas)

The reality of the situation here is that Elliott wasn’t arrested or charged with a crime. He was briefly put in handcuffs and then was let go.

I find it hard to believe the NFL is going to do much about him appearing to bump a security guard. It’s not like Elliott cocked back and let him have it with a right hook.

As an NFL ref might say, there was some incidental contact and no flag was thrown on the play.

Now, the Cowboys might still want to sit Zeke down and explain to him why getting into weird altercations in Las Vegas while gunning for a new deal isn’t a wise decision.

I might not be running an NFL team, but that just seems like common sense to me. He should keep his head down, stay out of the spotlight, and get to work.

It’s really not that hard to figure out.

Hopefully, the Cowboys star will stay out of trouble going forward and score himself a major payday. He’s way too talented to be finding himself in weird situations like the one he recently got into in Las Vegas.

