‘Enemies of Freedom’: California Sports Team Sandwiched Ocasio-Cortez Between Infamous Dictators

A California minor league baseball team played a tribute video on Memorial Day to honor America’s fallen heroes, which included a photograph of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while mentioning the “enemies of freedom.”

The Fresno Grizzlies, a Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, aired the video between games of a doubleheader on Monday. The tribute, which featured former President Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inaugural address, showed a montage of patriotic images including American landmarks, accomplishments and military servicemen fighting for freedom.

During the part of the speech that Reagan mentioned the enemies of freedom, the video showed pictures of dictators including North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, as well as Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic socialist and self-proclaimed “radical”

“As for the enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries, they will be reminded that peace is the highest aspiration of the American people,” Reagan said. “We will negotiate for it, sacrifice for it; we will not surrender for it, now or ever.”

The Grizzlies stated that the tribute video was not produced by the team’s front office and that the “offensive editing” did not represent the political opinion of the organization. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Slams Ocasio-Cortez: You Owe Dan Crenshaw An Apology And A Thank You)

“We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first,” tweeted the official Grizzlies account. “We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s office refused to comment to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

