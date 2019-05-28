Man Hits A Miller Lite Off A Guy’s Head With A Golf Ball

One man pulled off an awesome viral golf trick shot, and it involved a Miller Lite.

Barstool Sports recently posted a video of a man balancing a beer on his head and getting it drilled off with a golf ball. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That might not sound insanely difficult, but with the distance that the shot came from, I can promise you it required a solid amount of accuracy. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on May 27, 2019 at 8:42am PDT

If I tried that golf shot a million times, I bet you all I don’t get the job done more than once or twice. It’s important for a man to be honest with himself, and that’s the honest truth. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I couldn’t pull that off if my life depended on it.

Also, why are we wasting Miller Lite? Why are we wasting that kind of liquid gold? There are a million-and-a-half beers out there you could waste instead of Miller Lite.

It’s not for trick shots. It’s for actual celebrating.

Despite the waste of beer, it’s still a pretty damn cool trick shot video. Props to them for pulling off a shot most people on the internet couldn’t ever re-create.

Jobe well done!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter