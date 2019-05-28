New Book Reveals The One Thing Trump Did That Left Hillary Clinton ‘Ecstatic’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was reportedly “ecstatic” when she learned that President Donald Trump had fired former FBI Director James Comey.

According to “We’ve Got People,” the new book from The Intercept’s DC bureau chief Ryan Grim, Clinton felt vindicated when Comey was fired, believing that he had unfairly sabotaged her presidential campaign.

She had spent the winter and spring poring over survey and turnout data, calling friends and former aides relentlessly, analyzing and re-analyzing. It was, her friends believed, both part of her grieving process, but also holding her back from moving on. When she learned that Comey had been fired by Trump, she was ecstatic. Comey had finally gotten what he had coming.

“When she learned that Comey had been fired by Trump, she was ecstatic. Comey had finally gotten what he had coming” https://t.co/jxrk2eF8FA — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 28, 2019

Former Clinton adviser Brian Fallon said that her team wasn’t really sure how to handle the news at first, but that Clinton was eventually dissuaded from making a statement applauding the decision. (RELATED: Hillary: Putin Thinks ‘He Has Died And Gone To Heaven’ With Trump In Office)

#NEW on @OANN: In a new book by Ryan Grim, Hillary Clinton says she disagrees with Pres. Trump on virtually every issue, except his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. She says she was “ecstatic” about the move and had to be talked out of applauding it publicly. — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 28, 2019

Hillary Clinton had to be talked down from publicly cheering James Comey’s firing, per @ryangrim‘s new book https://t.co/3mMPmziMHx — Rachel Cohen (@rmc031) May 29, 2019

“We’ve Got People” was released Tuesday.

Follow Virginia on Twitter