New Book Reveals The One Thing Trump Did That Left Hillary Clinton ‘Ecstatic’

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was reportedly “ecstatic” when she learned that President Donald Trump had fired former FBI Director James Comey.

According to “We’ve Got People,” the new book from The Intercept’s DC bureau chief Ryan Grim, Clinton felt vindicated when Comey was fired, believing that he had unfairly sabotaged her presidential campaign.

She had spent the winter and spring poring over survey and turnout data, calling friends and former aides relentlessly, analyzing and re-analyzing. It was, her friends believed, both part of her grieving process, but also holding her back from moving on. When she learned that Comey had been fired by Trump, she was ecstatic. Comey had finally gotten what he had coming.

Former Clinton adviser Brian Fallon said that her team wasn’t really sure how to handle the news at first, but that Clinton was eventually dissuaded from making a statement applauding the decision. (RELATED: Hillary: Putin Thinks ‘He Has Died And Gone To Heaven’ With Trump In Office)

“We’ve Got People” was released Tuesday.

