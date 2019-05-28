Man Dies On Airplane After Consuming 246 Bags Of Cocaine

Your first name

A Japanese man died from seizures Friday, on a flight from Mexico City after he reportedly consumed 246 bags of cocaine.

The 42-year-old man, identified by authorities only as Udo N, died from seizures caused by a cerebral oedema, or swelling in the brain, aboard a flight bound for Japan from Mexico city.

His death was triggered by a drug overdose from consuming 246 plastic bags filled with cocaine, each measuring 2.5 cm long and 1 cm wide, which were found in his intestines and stomach during an autopsy, according to the Attorney General of Sonora. (RELATED: 13-Time Convicted Felon With Drugs Hidden In Anus Allegedly Shoots Himself In The Testicles)

There were no signs of physical trauma that could have contributed to the seizures, authorities say.

⭕️ Autopsia revela que fueron 246 envoltorios de narcóticos en el cuerpo del pasajero de origen japonés, lo que le… Posted by FGJE Sonora on Sunday, May 26, 2019

Udo N’s medical emergency caused the plane, along with its 198 other passengers, to make an emergency landing at General Ignacio Pesqueira International Airport in the city of Hermosillo, Mexico, according to the BBC. He was declared dead shortly after the plane landed, the Washington Post reports.

Udo N had reportedly transferred flights in Mexico City, his journey starting in Bogotá, Colombia, the BBC reports.

Mexican federal authorities are conducting further investigation, the BBC says.

