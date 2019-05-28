Biden To Young Girl: ‘I’ll Bet You’re As Bright As You Are Good-Looking’

Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden told a young girl that he thinks she’s as bright as she is good-looking, during the American Federation of Teachers town hall Tuesday evening.

WATCH:

“I’m going to write you a longer answer and tell you the exact things I would do, okay? Promise,” Biden stated. “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking. What your favorite subject?”

In a somewhat odd moment at tonight’s AFT town hall, Biden tells a 10-year-old girl, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking.” He takes her over to the assembled reporters, then stands behind her and puts his hands on her shoulders while he’s talking. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 28, 2019

“Journalism,” either the child or parent answered.

“Journalism, woah! I better be more circumspect in my answers. Those guys back there, look,” Biden responded, appearing to point in the direction of the assembled media.

Felicia Sonmez of The Washington Post identified the girl to be 10 years old.

He proceeded to take the girl’s hand and walked her to the back of the crowd toward the media. Biden then bent down, put his hands on the girl’s shoulders and said something to the child with his head on her shoulder. (RELATED: Joe Biden In 2018: ‘Nothing Justifies’ Touching A Woman ‘Without Her Consent’)

“By the way, that’s one of the things that’s [a] dangerous idea. You know, these guys will tell you, I’m not always their favorite subject. But the truth of the matter is the reason we are who we are is called a free press,” Biden stated with his hands still on the girl’s shoulder.

Biden’s actions come after multiple women came forward to share stories of how Biden’s frequent touching made them uncomfortable prior to him announcing his presidential candidacy. (RELATED: Two More Women Come Forward To Accuse Biden Of Touching Them Inappropriately)

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

“Social norms are changing,” Biden said in a video he tweeted last month. “I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

Follow Mike on Twitter