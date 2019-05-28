MAGA Hat-Wearing Woman Accuses Amash Of Drinking Kool-Aid Of The Democrats

A Trump supporter accused Republican Michigan Rep. Justin Amash of “drinking the Democrats’ Kool-Aid” during the congressman’s Tuesday evening town hall.

Amash has made headlines in recent weeks for being the first GOP member to call for Trump’s impeachment. (RELATED: Justin Amash Takes It On The Chin From Conservatives After Impeachment Stand)

This video gets to the heart of the Amash town hall: pic.twitter.com/PThqciSI8E — Sam Easter (@SamKWEaster) May 28, 2019

“My question is how can you become a Democrat when we voted for you as a Republican?” the audience member asked, which was captured on video by Sam Easter. “Because you just drank the same Kool-Aid as all the Democrats.”

“First, I have one of the most constitutionally conservative and fiscally conservative voting records in the Congress,” Amash answered, which received a round of applause. “In fact, I have voted to spend less than any member of Congress in either chamber since I’ve been in Congress. So I’ve voted for less spending. As part of the Tea Party movement, people cared about limited government, they cared about fiscal conservatism, making sure our government isn’t spending too much.”

“Under the current administration, spending as skyrocketed, so spending has gone way up,” he continued. “I’m at the top or near the top of every score card. So I haven’t changed. I’m who I said I was.”

Amash’s call for impeachment has been met with criticism from his own party.

Trump himself, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, and Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox all criticized Amash for his claims, with Trump calling him a “loser” on social media earlier this month.

Follow Mike on Twitter