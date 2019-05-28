Superstar Actress Kate Mara Gives Birth To A Daughter

Kate Mara shared some life-changing news Monday when she announced that she had given birth to her and husband Jamie Bell’s little girl.

The 36-year-old actress made the big announcement on her Instagram, along with a sweet picture of her first child’s little baby feet, per Page Six Tuesday.

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago…Here are her feet” She captioned the post, adding a heart emoji. (RELATED: Actress And NFL Heiress Kate Mara Defends Anthem Protests)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on May 27, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

The news comes following a January report that revealed the “House of Cards” star was expecting her first child after someone spied the actress sharing the exciting news with “Mary Poppins Returns” star Emily Blunt during the Golden Globes Awards. Mara reportedly spilled the news of her pregnancy after Blunt noted the size of the “Fantastic Fours”actress’ breasts, according to the report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on Apr 3, 2019 at 5:40pm PDT

Mara also was photographed in April cradling her baby bump while out and about in Los Angeles.

The little girl is the “Shooter” star’s first child and 33-year-old Bell’s second. Bell also shares a 5-year-old son with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood. (RELATED: Kate Mara Brings The Heroic Movie Of A Marine And A Military Combat Dog To The Big Screen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on Apr 12, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

The two first started dating back in 2015 and later announced that they had tied the knot in July 2017, per People magazine.