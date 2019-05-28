Watch Kit Harington’s Reaction To Finding Out Jon Snow Kills Daenerys In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

Kit Harington’s reaction to finding out Jon Snow would kill Daenerys is actually better than the finale of “Game of Thrones.”

In the final episode of the hit HBO show, Snow shoved a dagger into his former lover and sent her to the afterlife after she torched King’s Landing to the ground. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

While it wasn’t overly surprising to the audience in the moment, Harington apparently had no idea it was coming during a table read. The man looked like I imagine he’d look if you told him a family member just died.

Watch the moment from “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” documentary below:

Kit Harington’s reaction to learning Jon kills Daenerys #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/NeF3isGMsT — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) May 27, 2019

Honestly, this almost kind of makes me angry. How did Harington not know this was coming? Did he not read the script for Episode 5?

Jon Snow killing Daenerys was the most obvious moments in obvious “Game of Thrones” moments. After she went on her murderous rampage, it was clear as day he was going to at the very least attempt to take her out. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

How Harington didn’t see that coming is beyond me.

Having said all of that, I had more joy watching his revelation than I did watching the actual finale. That should tell you just how trash the conclusion of the show was for fans around the world.

We had so much hype, and we were all disappointed by HBO and the people at the helm of “Game of Thrones.”

I’m still not even close to being over it yet, and I honestly might never be. What a sad and disappointing situation.

