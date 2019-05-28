REPORT: Marcus Mariota Has Gained 12-13 Pounds Heading Into The 2019 NFL Season

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is reportedly packing on the pounds heading into the final year of his contract.

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans gunslinger is “up 12 to 13 pounds from where he ended the 2018 season.” He’s currently listed at 230, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on May 22, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

Given Mariota’s struggles to stay healthy at times, putting on some bounds might not be the worst idea he’s ever had. (RELATED: Mike Vrabel Says Marcus Mariota Will Start For The Titans At Quarterback)

He’s a mobile passer, and we all know how mobile throwers can really open themselves up to getting crushed.

One way to avoid getting hit and the punishments that come with the contact is to beef up as much as possible, which is what it sounds like Mariota is doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Apr 17, 2019 at 5:34pm PDT

Mariota is due to make just under $21 million this season, and I really hope it works out for him. The dude is a ton of fun to watch, and he tore it up on the college scene during his days playing for Oregon.

His NFL career hasn’t gone poorly, but he also hasn’t lived up to expectations, which is a damn shame for all the fans out there.

If things do go well this season for Mariota, then the Titans will probably pull the plug on the former second overall pick.

However, if he dominates over the course of the 2019 season, then he’ll probably score himself a nice deal. His fate is truly in his own hands at this point.

Should be fun to see what he’s capable of doing!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter