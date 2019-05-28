Melania Shines In Orange-And-White, Floral Coat While Visiting Troops In Japan

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous orange-and-white floral coat while visiting the troops in Yokosuka, Japan, Monday.

The first lady looked just as terrific as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up jacket as she spoke to the military personnel aboard the USS Wasp as she joined President Donald Trump in a Memorial Day address in Japan.

She completed the fun spring look with loose hair and bright yellow high heels. It was quite a show-stopper.

"Well, thank you very much," President Trump said during his address, per a White House pool report. "And I want to start by saying Happy Memorial Day. Happy Memorial Day."

“We had a tremendous couple of days with the Prime Minister [Shinzo Abe],” he added. “He’s a great gentleman. He’s a great leader, and I just want to say that our first lady and I are very honored to be here today on the JS Kaga. It’s a great ship. You love this ship? You all love this ship? … I feel very safe.”

The first lady always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she absolutely stunned when she showed up in an incredible white floor-length gown to a State Banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo with the president, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, and Empress Masako.

