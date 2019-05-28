Melania Turns Heads In Sleeveless Navy Blue Dress After Japan Trip

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous navy blue dress after arriving back in Washington, D.C., following trip to Japan.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless blue number with a white and green applique on one shoulder as she joined President Donald Trump ascending the stairs of Air Force One after the Trumps multiple-day trip in Japan.

She completed the great look with loose hair and white high heels. To say she looked terrific would be an understatement.

The first lady always looks perfect and her latest trip overseas was no exception, as has been documented. Most recently, she absolutely stunned everyone when she showed up wearing a jaw-dropping white floor-length gown for a State Banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo with President Trump, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, and Empress Masako.

