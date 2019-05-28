Melania Turns Heads In Sleeveless Navy Blue Dress After Japan Trip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous navy blue dress after arriving back in Washington, D.C., following trip to Japan.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless blue number with a white and green applique on one shoulder as she joined President Donald Trump ascending the stairs of Air Force One after the Trumps multiple-day trip in Japan. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque – RC1204390280

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

She completed the great look with loose hair and white high heels. To say she looked terrific would be an understatement. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The first lady always looks perfect and her latest trip overseas was no exception, as has been documented. Most recently, she absolutely stunned everyone when she showed up wearing a jaw-dropping white floor-length gown for a State Banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo with President Trump, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, and Empress Masako. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi – Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi – Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi – Pool/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

Tags : donald trump ivanka trump japan melania trump
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller