NYT Reporter: Obama WH Officials Ignored Subpoenas Too

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

New York Times reporter Nick Confessore jabbed at Trump critics Tuesday over their claims that White House officials bucking subpoenas might herald the end of democracy.

In just two tweets, Confessore pointed out that there is precedent for a showdown between a White House and an oppositional Congress over who does and who doesn’t comply with the inevitable subpoenas.

“Another crazy NYT story here about the White House ignoring a congressional subpoena, like it’s a choice or something,” Confessore tweeted, along with a NYT story about an Obama official refusing to comply with a subpoena.

He followed that with a story about Harriet Miers, White House Counsel to former President George W. Bush, doing the same. “These are staple battles between a White House controlled by one party and a House or Senate controlled by another, not some weird thing Maggie Haberman invented last week,” Confessore added.

Confessore’s defense came on the heels of a number of critics who attacked his Maggie Haberman his colleague at the NYT, over her treatment of former White House communications director Hope Hicks.

Haberman headlined a piece on the topic, “Hope Hicks Left the White House. Now She Must Decide Whether to Talk to Congress” and was immediately attacked by critics who thought she had framed the article in a way that treated Hicks with kid gloves.

The Rolling Stone’s Jamil Smith suggested that Hicks was escaping the threat of harsher punishment because she was “white, wealthy, and connected.”

Freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Haberman of framing the story as if it were “a Lifetime drama” and using a “glamour shot” of Hicks. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Lashes Out Over NYT’s ‘Glamour’ Shot Of Hope Hicks)

Soledad O’Brien offered a similar critique of the story’s framing and photo.

Veteran newsman Dan Rather did the same.

Hicks has given no indication whether or not she intends to appear before Congress.

donald trump hope hicks maggie haberman new york times nick confessore
