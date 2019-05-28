Report: Olivia Jade ‘Definitely Wants To Make A Comeback’ And Be Back In The ‘Spotlight Again’

Olivia Jade reportedly can’t wait to “make a comeback” and get in the “spotlight again,” but knows she needs to “lay low” following the national college admission scam.

"Olivia [Jade] has been emotional in the midst of all of this and definitely wants to make a comeback and still wants to be a beauty influencer," a source close to the 19-year-old YouTube star shared with Us Weekly Monday.

"She understands she needs to hide out for now and lay low, but she's anxious to be back in the spotlight again and thinks that over time she'll be able to come back," the insider added.

It all comes following reports that her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California (USC) by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits as part of "Operation Varsity Blues."

Shortly after news broke of their alleged involvement, companies like Sephora and TRESemme announced they had cut ties with the beauty influencer.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” the beauty products company tweeted.

The former “Full House” actress and her husband pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the case.

Jade reportedly refused to speak to her parents, at first, over their alleged involvement, according to previous reports. Reports surfaced in the last few weeks, however, stating that her relationship is on better grounds with her family, specifically with her mom.