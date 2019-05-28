Attacking Biden On Crime Is Fine — Unless Trump Does It

Welcome back, Patriots. Hope everyone took some time this weekend to remember the men and women who laid down their lives to protect our freedoms.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump tweeted a criticism of 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, which echoed a piece penned by our own White House correspondent Amber Athey.

What’s weird about this whole thing? It’s the same line some of the more liberal Democrats have been using to knock the former vice president.

Athey will also be heading over to the White House later on Tuesday to cover POTUS’s return from his weekend trip to Japan.

Make sure to check out the rest of our Behind The Scenes, Patriots Only videos if you haven’t already and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In the meantime, let us know what YOU want to hear discussed in the future.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape our coverage.