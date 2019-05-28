Penn State Lineman Bryce Effner Gains 34 Pounds By Eating Chick-fil-A And Subway

Penn State offensive lineman Bryce Effner packed on the pounds thanks to lots of fast food.

Effner showed up weighing 265 pounds for the Nittany Lions, and now he’s up to 299. How did he get the job done? It all came from two main food choices.

“Mostly Chick-fil-A and some late-night Subway orders. Mostly those two places. You just have to eat and eat, work out and drink a lot of water,” Effner told StateCollege.com in a piece published Sunday when discussing his weight gain eating habits. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

Here’s a live look at my reaction to this update.

Effner’s diet is a straight football guy move. He’s not eating what the dietician is recommending. He’s eating Chick-fil-A and Subway. What’s not to love?

Football has a short lifespan, and you need to pack on the pounds while you can. Clearly, his diet is getting the job done because he’s bulked up 34 pounds.

Most athletes watch their diets like a hawk. They’re extremely careful about what they put in their bodies. Not our guy Effner.

Life is short and he’s going enjoy his fast food while he can! After all, there are a lot worse options out there than Chick-fil-A and Subway.

Keep grinding, Effner. He’s well on his way to becoming a football legend. Now, we just need the camera to catch a glimpse of this dude on the sideline hammering a sandwich, and I think we’ll all agree he’ll be one of the coolest guys in the sport.

Also, don’t follow his diet. For a non-athlete, I can promise you it won’t end well.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter