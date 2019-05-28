The Future Is So Screwed

On today’s show we dig into the culture war and how Republicans aren’t just losing, they’re capitulating to the left.

Listen to the show:

The World Health Organization is redefining mental health. At their annual meeting in Geneva over the weekend they’ve declared being “burned out” and video game addiction as medical disorders while removing transgender from the list of officially recognized disorders. These are the latest examples of how the left is changing the culture and more proof that humans, as a species, are out of real problems and are now creating them to fill the void.

People used to struggle to make it through the day and stay alive, now we have an abundance of food and comforts and our brains can’t handle it. Rather than accept how good we have it, people act like things have never been worse. Democrats are exploiting that and Republicans are their usual impotent selves in the face of a culture battle. We get deeply into all of it, you’re not going to want to miss today’s show.

