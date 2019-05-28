T.J. Hockenson Impresses During OTAs With The Detroit Lions, Made ‘Number Of Terrific Plays’

T.J. Hockenson sounds like he’s ready to show up and show out for the Detroit Lions.

The former Iowa tight end was selected eighth overall in the 2019 draft, and the team will rely on him heavily in the passing game for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Tim Twentyman wrote the following for the team’s website about OTAs:

Rookie T.J. Hockenson made a number of terrific plays in the open period and looks the part of a first-round pick. Jesse James has a huge frame, and showed some good athleticism for a player his size (6-7, 261). I expect to continue to see a lot of use from the position.

This is music to my ears. We need Hockenson to be integral in the passing game. We just do. There’s no way around it. We didn’t burn a first-round pick on him so that he wouldn’t be a major factor.

We took him that high because Stafford can use all the help we can get him. Hockenson is a great step in the right direction, and he’s clearly already impressing early on in camp. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Quarterback Discusses The New Offense. Prepare For Defenses To Start Panicking)

Get him in the middle of the field, and just start spinning the rock in his direction. Let the other receivers opening up the sidelines, Hockenson can work the middle, Kerryon Johnson can run the rock and everything will be just fine.

It’s football, gentlemen. It’s not rocket science.

We open the season week one against the Arizona Cardinals, and I can’t wait to see what we can do. 2018 was a bad year of football for me, and it’s time to put all of that behind us as we prepare for week one.

Judging from what I’ve heard, it sounds like Hockenson is going to ball out in 2019, and I can’t wait to watch it happen.

