Wisconsin Basketball Coach Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter

Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore is walking again after a tragic car crash.

Moore was involved in a devastating crash early Saturday in Michigan, and his wife and daughter were both killed. His son was also in the car, but survived.

The team announced late Monday that Moore was “up and walking at the hospital.” His son has since been released from the hospital.

Latest on Coach Howard Moore and family: We are pleased to report that Coach Moore’s son, Jerell, has been released from the hospital and is in the care of family. (1 of 2) — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 28, 2019

We are further pleased to know that Coach Moore himself was up and walking at the hospital today. Please continue to keep the entire family in your thoughts and prayers. — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 28, 2019

This is one of the most tragic situations I’ve ever seen rock the sports community back in Wisconsin. Moore is a pillar in the sports world back home, and he’s played a huge role in the success of the Badgers.

I know it’s hard to find a silver lining or a bright spot in a tragedy like this one, especially when people die.

However, the fact Moore is up and walking around is a good sign.

There is going to be a very long road to recovery for Moore, but I know the entire Wisconsin Badgers community will be there with him every single step of the way.

People have a tendency to come together in the darkest of times, and I have no doubt the people back home and at the university will do whatever is necessary to get Badgers assistant anything he might need.

Say a prayer if you can. Moore’s life has been turned upside down and the road ahead of him is going to be a tough one.

