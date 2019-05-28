Wisconsin Basketball Coach Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter
Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore is walking again after a tragic car crash.
Moore was involved in a devastating crash early Saturday in Michigan, and his wife and daughter were both killed. His son was also in the car, but survived.
The team announced late Monday that Moore was “up and walking at the hospital.” His son has since been released from the hospital.
We are pleased to report that Coach Moore’s son, Jerell, has been released from the hospital and is in the care of family. (1 of 2)
We are further pleased to know that Coach Moore himself was up and walking at the hospital today. Please continue to keep the entire family in your thoughts and prayers.
This is one of the most tragic situations I’ve ever seen rock the sports community back in Wisconsin. Moore is a pillar in the sports world back home, and he’s played a huge role in the success of the Badgers.
I know it’s hard to find a silver lining or a bright spot in a tragedy like this one, especially when people die.
However, the fact Moore is up and walking around is a good sign.
Our hearts are with Howard Moore and his family. Early Saturday morning, the University of Wisconsin athletic department learned of a tragic automobile accident in Michigan involving assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore and his family. We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Howard’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughter Jaidyn. Howard and his son, Jerell, both suffered injuries but are expected to recover. . The Badgers athletics community is a tight-knit family and Howard has been a terrific ambassador for Wisconsin for nearly 30 years, dating back to days as a UW student athlete. Our hearts are with Howard and Jerell and we, as a community, will support and lift up the entire Moore and Barnes families. . “There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family,” head coach Greg Gard said. “Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.” . “I’ve known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years,” director of athletics Barry Alvarez said. “He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family.”
There is going to be a very long road to recovery for Moore, but I know the entire Wisconsin Badgers community will be there with him every single step of the way.
People have a tendency to come together in the darkest of times, and I have no doubt the people back home and at the university will do whatever is necessary to get Badgers assistant anything he might need.
Say a prayer if you can. Moore’s life has been turned upside down and the road ahead of him is going to be a tough one.