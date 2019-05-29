‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Gives ‘Mind-Boggling’ Health Update, Doctors Say He’s ‘Near Remission’

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek shocked fans with his most recent health update.

Trebek, 78, shared that his doctors believe he is “near remission” in a new interview published Wednesday by People magazine after he announced in March that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” Trebek told People in the new cover story. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory … some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50[%].”

The game show host revealed he became emotional when the doctors delivered the news. “But they were tears of joy, not tears of depression,” Trebek shared.

The "Jeopardy!' host still has many rounds of chemotherapy to go through but is staying positive that he will reach full remission.

Trebek credited his experience dealing with the chemotherapy to the many fans who have reached out to him since he announced his diagnosis in March.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” he said. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

“I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that,” Trebek added.