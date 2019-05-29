Former ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. And Lauren B. Share Behind-The-Scenes Photos As They Welcome Their Baby Girl

Former “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren B. announced Tuesday night on Instagram that they were heading to the hospital in preparation for their new baby.

Luyendyk shared a photo of himself with his mama-to-be in the hallway of the hospital, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight. He captioned the photo, “It’s happening!”

In typical Instagram fashion, the couple took fans behind the scenes of their hospital visit on their respective Instagram stories. The beginning of the stories starts out cute with Lauren B. teasing Luyendyk for taking too long to park and the cuteness ends with Lauren B. pushing Luyendyk around in a wheelchair. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Gets Mysteriously Sent Home With No Explanation)

Honestly, this is the most personality I have ever seen out of this couple. Remember: Luyendyk famously broke his engagement off with Becca Kufrin so that he could be with the true love of his life Lauren B.

The behind-the-scenes began to weird me out when Luyendyk filmed them a couple hours before Lauren B. eventually gave birth. This just doesn’t seem like the right time to make “last-minute predictions” and if I were here I would be so annoyed with my husband.

Two hours later, the couple announced the birth of their baby girl, who weighed six pounds, 13 ounces.