Chris Cuomo Picks A Fight With A Rape Survivor Over Her Self-Defense Choices

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

CNN’s Chris Cuomo took some heat Wednesday for a comment he made about an NRATV video featuring rape-survivor Kim Corban.

“Only in America,” was Cuomo’s response to the video, which was captioned with a quote from Corban: “I’m a mother of two, and if a predator or anyone else tries to harm me or my family, they have to come through my firearm first.”

Many were quick to remind Cuomo of Corban’s history.

Corban herself responded to Cuomo, suggesting that he familiarize himself with her story.

Cuomo clarified later, saying that his problem was not with people who legally chose firearms to defend themselves but with the failure to address issues like school shootings and mental health. (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Unexpectedly Defends The Wall)

But not everyone was buying the explanation.

Cuomo had not responded directly to Corban at the time of publication.

Follow Virginia on Twitter

Tags : nd amendment campus rape chris cuomo nra nratv rape
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller