Chris Cuomo Picks A Fight With A Rape Survivor Over Her Self-Defense Choices

CNN’s Chris Cuomo took some heat Wednesday for a comment he made about an NRATV video featuring rape-survivor Kim Corban.

“Only in America,” was Cuomo’s response to the video, which was captioned with a quote from Corban: “I’m a mother of two, and if a predator or anyone else tries to harm me or my family, they have to come through my firearm first.”

Only in America https://t.co/rPfsxGU8Gh — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

Many were quick to remind Cuomo of Corban’s history.

Are you really judging a rape victim for her decision to be armed?https://t.co/dCr1Uk9xgU — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) May 29, 2019

You might want explain this tweet a little better to those of us who’ve actually had to face predators in our own homes and defend ourselves without a big strong man like yourself? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 29, 2019

I guess you’re cool with women being defenseless against rapists? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2019

Kim Corban is a rape survivor who is now choosing to tell her story & arm and protect herself. I think a real question is why so many men in the media always treat conservative women like our values, life experiences and perspective is some kind of joke. Like we are valued less. https://t.co/ky9QImMOeI — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 29, 2019

Not sure what you mean by this. “Only in America” can a rape survivor protect herself and her family against any future threat? This is bad how? https://t.co/lnSzHICRny — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 29, 2019

Corban herself responded to Cuomo, suggesting that he familiarize himself with her story.

If not, I’m hoping you’ll at least take the time to watch my @TEDxMileHigh Talk from a couple of months ago on this very topic. https://t.co/XCB0o2TJZr — Kimberly Corban (@Kimberly_Corban) May 29, 2019

Cuomo clarified later, saying that his problem was not with people who legally chose firearms to defend themselves but with the failure to address issues like school shootings and mental health. (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Unexpectedly Defends The Wall)

1/2 You are right. No offense intended. Too short on twitter. “Only in America” are we still debating the legitimate right to protect oneself like you and many others vs sensible way to keep guns from wrong people. Only here can we not address the issues around school shootings https://t.co/74s8RxcHgo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

2/2 in a way that respects the ill and also people who get guns legally (as I did) and use responsibly (as I). We are stuck with good people having to beg to keep a right and not getting done what is right for federal reasonable restrictions and mental health reform https://t.co/74s8RxcHgo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

But not everyone was buying the explanation.

You were responding to a video from a rape survivor’s method of self defense. You weren’t doing a deep dive into Heller. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2019

Cuomo had not responded directly to Corban at the time of publication.

