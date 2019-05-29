Investigating the Investigators: Chuck Ross Joins Judicial Watch Panel

Your first name

As special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election officially comes to a close, one question remains on the minds of many Americans.

Who’s investigating the investigators?

Investigative reporter Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller News Foundation joined a Judicial Watch panel to discuss that, the media’s role and more.

Watch Ross’ thoughts on those subjects in the video above.

