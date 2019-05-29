Fans Belt Out National Anthem When Speakers Fail At Stanley Cup Arena Watch-Party

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Thousands of hockey fans stood and belted out the national anthem Wednesday when technical difficulties got in the way at a massive watch party for game two of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

The Boston Bruins, leading the series 1-0, hosted game two and hoped to widen that lead. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Advance To Stanley Cup Finals, Will Face Boston Bruins)

But in St. Louis, where the Blues’ home arena was opened so that fans could catch the game on the monitors, things got off to a rocky start. When the national anthem began to play, the video feed froze.

“There were some technical difficulties at @Enterprise_Cntr during the anthem, but fear not because @StLouisBlues fans came up CLUTCH.”

Without missing a beat, the fans rose and took over, singing the national anthem to the last note.

Game three of the best-of-seven series will be held in St. Louis on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. EST.

