Giants Rookie Quarterback Daniel Jones Discusses His Transition Into Pro Football

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wants people to know being pro is a lot more time intensive than playing in college.

Jones told the team’s website the following about his progression and routine as a pro:

Well you don’t have to go to class. I think the time is probably the biggest thing. You can be in the building all day and you can focus on what you need to focus on and the time constraint isn’t as restrictive. It’s just more, everything is a lot more. We are installing more and as a rookie its more, it takes time. It’s all been good and I feel like I’m learning a lot.

Bravo, Jones. Bravo! I had no idea being an NFL QB was a “a lot more” than playing college. I had no clue. Really justifying that sixth overall pick right there!

Are we sure NFL passers don’t have to go to class? Are we positive? Can we get somebody to do a fact check on this one from Jones? It’s truly a massive revelation if true. (RELATED: New York Giants Draft QB Daniel Jones, Pass On Dwayne Haskins)

I never knew that the NFL was a job. What a big update from the man who will likely take over for Eli Manning.

Is the sarcasm coming through? Because I’m pouring it on pretty damn thick. If all Jones has figured out so far is that the NFL is a job and it’s a lot tougher than college, then he’s about to get a massive reality check once he actually hits the field.

The Giants took a massive amount of criticism when they selected him sixth overall with Dwayne Haskins still on the board, and the criticism will only get louder as time goes by if things don’t go well.

I’m not saying I hope things go poorly for the Giants. I’d never wish for anybody to suck, but I’m not going to lie when I say it’s going to be hilarious.

It’ll be even funnier if Dwayne Haskins blows up at the same time with the Redskins. That’d be content gold.

Best of luck, Giants fans! You’re in for a fun time.

