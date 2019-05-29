Home Depot Employees Build A Walker For 2-Year-Old Boy With Muscle Disease

Two-year-old Logan Moore of Georgia suffers from a muscle disease known as hypotonia and needs a walker to get around.

However, Moore’s parents were not sure if their health insurance would cover the walker. That’s when a few good Samaritans from Home Depot stepped up to help the family out, according to Fox 26 in Georgia. (RELATED: Woman Says, ‘Go Trump,’ While Good Samaritan Fixes Her Car)

The Moore family went to their local Home Depot to find some parts to make the walker themselves, but when the employees heard about their predicament, they told the family to go get ice cream and proceeded to make the walker for them.

Jeffrey Anderson, a Home Depot employee recounted the experience in a Facebook post.

“So today a lady and her mother and husband came in telling us that the insurance company may or may not pay for their little boys walker,” Anderson wrote. “My store manager heard about this and we went over to them looked at their plans and said we got this so we started putting it together told the family to go and enjoy ice cream and come back in a hour.”

Anderson added that “everyone was crying” when Moore began walking around.

“Everyone was crying to see Logan walk around with the biggest smile on his face and when the family tried to pay us we said no way this one is on us,” he continued. “Thank to all that help and for being a blessing to this family and to this little guy.”