Identity Politics Time! Watch Top Democrats Pander Their Pants Off!

With the 2020 presidential election cycle officially underway, that means one thing.

It’s time for round after round of identity politics!

With the Democratic party fielding two dozen candidates in their quest to deny President Donald Trump a second term, each one is fighting to see who can pander harder to be the nominee.

So, who will pander the most?

Watch the video above and chime in with your thoughts in the comment section below.

