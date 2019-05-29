Jenna Bush Hager Reveals What George W. Bush Did When He Heard Her Nirvana CD

Jenna Bush Hager revealed that her dad, former President George W. Bush, was not happy when he heard her playing a Nirvana CD for the first time and broke it in half as a result.

It happened Wednesday during the "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" show when the former first daughter shared with guest co-host Carson Daly that her dad broke the CD after hearing the lyrics to one of the songs, per "The Today Show."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on May 29, 2019 at 12:21pm PDT

"My dad was always so good about letting us listen to the music we wanted to," Bush shared, before explaining that her Nirvana music was one of the first CDs she bought with her own money.

Though she couldn’t remember exactly which one of the CD’s by the popular 90s band it was from. She did recall that the lyrics to one of the songs got the past president‘s attention and he did not like what he heard.

“There was a really bad song on it, which I’ll tell you during commercial, but my dad heard it,” the NBC host shared. “And my dad heard me playing it on my little Discman or whatever CD player.”

“Future leader of the free world listening to you listen to that. That’s terrifying,” Carson remarked.

“Yes, he was terrified,” Jenna explained and told her co-host exactly what Bush did when he heard it.

“He broke the CD over his leg,” she added.

Jenna continued, “He never was mad like that. But this particular song really encourages, you know, I mean to hear your little daughter listen to it, you know what I’m thinking of.”

“I think any hardcore Nirvana fan could probably guess what the song is,” Carson replied. “It’s two words, right?”

“Yes, you’ve got it,” Jenna admitted.

“Other than that, when we would drive, he would let me in our little minivan, put on, like the Green Day ‘Dookie’ CD and he would listen to it,” she added.