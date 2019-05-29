Harris’ MSNBC Town Hall Now Second Most-Watched This Election Cycle

California Sen. Kamala Harris’s town hall on MSNBC Tuesday night came in as the second most-watched town hall this election cycle.

Harris’ town hall accrued 2,181,000 viewers, with 303,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic, according to early Nielsen Media Research. The event failed to beat Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, but just barely. Both programs gained approximately 2.5 times as many viewers as Don Lemon’s competing show on CNN.

The only town hall to beat Harris’ so far this election cycle was Fox News’ with independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders last month. Sanders’ town hall garnered 2.6 million viewers with 489,000 in the key demo. (RELATED: Fox News Blows CNN, MSNBC, Out Of The Water In Aftermath Of Mueller Report)

Harris’ first town hall on CNN, which was the first of this election cycle back in January, was previously the second most watched town hall with about 1.9 million viewers.

This was the second presidential town hall on MSNBC thus far. The first was with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, which accumulated 1.2 million viewers. MSNBC has another town hall scheduled for next week with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

