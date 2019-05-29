Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Chugs A Beer In Viral Video

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has no problem hammering beer.

The talented tight end threw down a beer in epic fashion in a viral video posted by Barstool Sports. Now, he might have spilled a little along the way, but that's not the point.

The point is he didn't hesitate at all to get the damn thing done, which is what we're all about in this glorious country we call America.

Watch the awesome video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on May 28, 2019 at 2:40pm PDT

My friends, it really doesn't get much more American than the video above. Kelce is attending what appears to be some kind of concert, and he's just hammering a brew like it's going out of style.

Lots of pro athletes are kind of stuffy and keep to themselves. It's not everyday you see one just throwing back a beer in the fashion he did.

Clearly, Kelce is a man of the people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav) on Feb 23, 2019 at 6:52pm PST

If you hate that video, then you probably straight up hate freedom. It’s that simple. If you can’t celebrate a man drinking a cold adult beverage, then there’s no place for you in this country.

We didn’t beat the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics for us to not have the right to pound drinks while at concerts. We beat the Russians in order to let the world know we can do whatever we want, which includes throwing them back like Kelce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav) on Jan 23, 2019 at 6:43am PST

Well done. Well done.

